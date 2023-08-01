New Delhi [India], August 1 : Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar lauded the England cricket team for levelling the Ashes series with Australia after a terrific comeback from 0-2 down to 2-2.

Game-changing spells by England's Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali denied Australia their first Ashes win in away from home since 2001 and Stuart Broad scripted a fairytale finish to his career by taking the final two wickets, defeating the visitors by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday.

According to Sachin, it was a "series to remember for a long long time."

"From being 2-0 down to drawing level, England's tenacity in this #Ashes series is a tribute to the beauty of Test cricket. The ability to rebound demonstrates the depth of character and the mental fortitude this format demands. Mother Nature might have denied us a series result, but that didn’t dampen the spirit of this incredible game. A series to remember for a long long time," the Master Blaster tweeted.

With this, England has drawn the series 2-2. Australia has retained the Ashes urn, but they have not won it outright, something that they have not done since 2001 in England.

After the second session was washed out due to rain, Australia started the final session of the day at 238/3 with Steve Smith (40) and Travis Head (31) standing unbeaten at the crease, needing 146 runs to win.

England made a comeback in the match, with Chris Woakes getting the prized wicket of Smith, who nicked the ball straight into the hands of Zak Crawley for 54. Later, Moeen dismissed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh for just six after being caught behind by Jonny Bairstow. Woakes then in the next over got Mitchell Starc for a two-ball duck.

The tides turned in favour of England, who had reduced Australia to 275/7 with 109 runs to go.

Moeen's golden arm continued to do wonders for England, as skipper Pat Cummins was caught by England captain Ben Stokes at leg slip for nine. Australia was 294/8 and needed 90 runs with two more wickets left.

Broad completed a fairytale finish to his career, taking his final wicket, dismissing Carey for 28 after he was caught by Bairstow. Australia was all out for 334 runs, losing by 49 runs.

