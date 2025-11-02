Shafali Verma Strikes Twice in Two Overs During India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final in Navi Mumbai (VIDEO)

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: After leading India’s batting charge earlier in the day, opener Shafali Verma made a strong impact with the ball in the ICC Women’s World Cup final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The 21-year-old, who top-scored with 87 runs off 78 balls to help India post 298, struck twice in quick succession during the middle overs. The part-time spinner removed Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp to halt South Africa’s recovery.

Introduced into the attack in the 21st over, Verma dismissed Luus when the batter tried to play across the line but mistimed her shot, sending an easy catch back to the bowler. In her next over, Verma claimed Kapp’s wicket off the first ball as wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh completed a sharp catch down the leg side.

South Africa slipped from 114 for two to 123 for four after Verma’s double breakthrough, turning the momentum firmly in India’s favour.

Verma’s performance was notable as she had only one ODI wicket before this match. Across formats, she has 12 international wickets, mostly from T20Is. Her recent bowling appearances came in India A’s unofficial Test against Australia A and a T20I against England earlier this year, where she went wicketless.

Shafali returned to the ODI team after nearly a year. She replaced Pratika Rawal in the World Cup squad after Rawal was ruled out with an injury sustained during India’s final league match against Bangladesh.

First Innings Scorecard: India 298/7 in 50 overs (Shafali Verma 87, Deepti Sharma 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3/58) vs South Africa.