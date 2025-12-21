Shardul Thakur, Wife Mittali Parulkar Blessed With Baby Boy

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur and his wife Mittali Parulkar have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple confirmed the news in a joint social media post on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Taking to his Instagram account, the couple wrote "Hidden beneath parents heart, protected by silence, faith and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy- the dream we held quietly for 9 beautiful months."

Shardul Thakur got engaged to Mittali Parulkar in November 2021. The couple got married in February 2023.

On the cricket front, the 34-year-old all-rounder was recently traded to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Thakur is currently playing for Mumbai in the 2025–26 domestic season. He recently captained Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai failed to reach the final of the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On Friday, Thakur was named captain of Mumbai’s squad for the 2025 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mumbai squad for the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shardul Thakur (captain), Rohit Sharma (available for two matches), Ishan Mulchandani, Musheer Khan, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Chinmay Sutar, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Onkar Tarmale, Sylvester D'Souza, Sairaj Patil.