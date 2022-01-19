Shaun Tait willing to become Bangladesh's bowling coach

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait said on Wednesday (January 19) that he is ready to take up the role of Bangladesh's pace bowling coach. The post went vacant following the departure of Ottis Gibson as he decided not to renew his contract with the BCB. "I'm interested for sure. Absolutely," said Tait, who is currently working with Chattogram Challengers as their pace bowling coach in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League, scheduled to start from January 21."They (BCB) have got some time to think about who they are going to go with. It'll be a great job," said Tait, who had worked with the Afghanistan team recently as their bowling coach.

"In general, the stage Bangladesh cricket are in, there are so many good young players. They could become great players. Shoriful is an aggressive left arm bowler. He is gonna be extremely important in this team. He has played enough cricket now to know what he is doing. So, I'm looking forward to working with him. "Bangladesh have got quite a decent depth of young players, even fast bowlers. The next 5-6-7 years are gonna be exciting for cricket here in Bangladesh," he added. Tait, is a level-two certified coach from Cricket Australia and has worked as a bowling coach with Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League and Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Tait , who was one of the quickest bowlers in the world, retired from all cricket in 2017. He played three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20Is for Australia, picking up 95 wickets in all. In the 2007 ODI World Cup, which Australia won, Tait was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 23 scalps.