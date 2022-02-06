Taskin Ahmed ruled out of BPL with back injury

Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out from remainder of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League T20 due to a recurrence of a back injury as per a Cricbuzz report.An MRI revealed his pain is due to a previous injury."Taskin's back injury is an old one. He informed us that he's feeling the pain after the Chattogram phase. We did an MRI after that and it revealed the injury as an old one," Sylhet franchise physician Joy Saha said on Saturday. He added that now they have communicated the matter to BCB medical team and now working according to their prescription.Taskin played four matches so far in the tournament and claimed five wickets at an economy of 8.92.

Taskin, who is playing for the Sylhet Sunrisers in the eighth Bangladesh Premier League has been plagued with injuries in his short-career. Former Australian pacer and the acting head coach of Chattogram Challengers Shaun Tait sang high praises of Bangladesh paceman Taskin Ahmed for maturing as a bowler and feels that he has all the tools necessary to become the leading fast bowler for the Tigers.Taskin had a chance to play alongside Tait in the the second edition of BPL way back in 2013.Tait is impressed with his transformation and believes his former teammate is now ready to become a leading bowler in the national side.‘He [Taskin] certainly picked up a couple of yards of pace. His body looks strong and fit and he worked very hard with his fitness and physical strength and he is maturing as a bowler,’ Tait told New Age on Friday.‘Now he is at the right age to mature and become a leading bowler in Bangladesh,’ he added.