Bangladesh beat Ireland by 10 wickets; clinch ODI series

Sylhet [Bangladesh], March 23 : An exceptional performance from Bangladesh pacers and openers Tamim Iqbal and Litton Das helped the home side register a 10-wicket win over Ireland in the third and final ODI of three-match series in Sylhet.

Bangladesh pacers unleashed a rampage after being asked to take the field by Ireland. Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed were on top of their game, as Ireland slipped to 26/4 within the first 10 overs.

Lorcan Tucker (28) and Curtis Campher (36) gave some semblance of order with their 42-run stand. However, as soon as Tucker departed after missing an Ebadot Hussain yorker, the Ireland batting was in shambles once again.

The Bangladesh fast bowlers, who picked all 10 Irish wickets, wiped out the tourists for merely 101. This was the first time that Bangladesh quicks were taking all ten wickets in ODIs.

Mahmud starred with 5/32, whereas Taskin and Ebadot gave important support with 3/26 and 2/29 respectively.

The chase was a cakewalk for Bangladesh openers, as Tamim Iqbal (41*) and Litton Das (50*) hardly broke sweat in pursuit of the target. They chased it down in merely 13.1 overs.

This is the first time that Bangladesh have won any international game by a margin of 10 wickets.

Bangladesh had won the first ODI by 183-runs, which was their largest ODI win by runs. The second game was washed out after Bangladesh had posted 349/6 in their allotted overs, their highest total in ODIs.

With this result, Bangladesh have won the ODI leg of this tour 2-0.

