Taskin Ahmed declines PSL offer to prepare for national duty

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed recently turned down an offer to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in order to prepare for the upcoming series against England. Bangladesh will take on England in a three-match ODI series starting March 1, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. A key player for Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was recently offered the chance to play for Multan Sultans, who currently lead the PSL table. Taskin turned down the offer as he is more focused on recovering from his injury in time to face England. The 27-year-old injured his left leg while playing in the recently concluded Bangladesh Premier League. Ahmed represented Dhaka Dominators who finished at the penultimate spot in the table.

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Ahmed talked about the offer from Multan Sultans. "They (Multan Sultans) wanted me for three matches. Initially they wanted me on February 17 for three matches, and afterwards I spoke with the physio, and he said I can go, but it would be better if I did a bit more training (to fully recover from the injury)," Ahmed said. Taskin Ahmed also missed the 2022 IPL and instead opted for national duty. The 27-year-old opined that he had no regrets about missing the tournament. Due to his absence from the tournament, he was able to represent Bangladesh against South Africa in 2022."The board had given me remuneration (for refusing the IPL offer last year), and I don't have any regrets. Playing in the national team is my main goal, and in the national team, if I can do well consistently today or tomorrow, there will be opportunity (to play in foreign T20 leagues) because at the end of the day, we all work hard for playing in the national team, and if that goes well eventually, I will play in the franchise-based T20 competition abroad," Ahmed told Cricbuzz.

