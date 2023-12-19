IPL 2024 Auction: 3 International cricketers withdraw, 2 Indian cricketers added

In a major development, England's Rehan Ahmed and Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have withdrawn their names from auction as they will be unavailable in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Maharashtra batter and current India U19 cricketer Kaushal Tambe, Rajasthan all-rounder Sahil Dhiwan are two cricketers included in the list.The 10 franchises last month confirmed the list of players they have retained and released ahead of the auction.

The released players, barring a few, have gone back into the auction pool which this time around comprises 333 players from across the globe. The 10 franchises retained a combined 173 players leaving 77 vacant slots which they will be hoping to fill on December 19. The teams have a combined budget of Rs 262.95 crore at their disposal. Out of the 77 slots, at most 30 can be taken by overseas players. Coming to the purse left, Titans lead the pack with Rs 38.15 crores, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with Rs 34 crores while Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have Rs 32.7 crores and Rs 31.4 crores in their respective kitties. Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants have the lowest available purse with Rs 13.15 crores along with Mumbai Indians who have Rs 17.75 crores and Rajasthan Royals who have Rs 14.5 crores.

