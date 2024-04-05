"Not Just About Skill, But...": PBKS Owner Preity Zinta on Shashank Singh Auction Drama

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction was marked by a moment of confusion on Dec. 19, 2023, in Dubai. During Shashank Singh's bidding, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased him for Rs. 20 lakh. Immediately afterward, the franchise requested the auctioneer, Malika Sagar, to retract the bid. However, the sale was final. PBKS later clarified that they intended to buy Singh but were momentarily confused due to another player with the same name in the auction pool.

Singh has been a regular starter for PBKS this season. On Thursday, April 4, he played a match-winning knock against the Gujarat Titans. His unbeaten 61 runs from 29 balls helped the Punjab-based franchise chase down a target of 200 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. PBKS currently sits fifth in the IPL standings with two wins and two losses.

Following the win, PBKS owner Preity Zinta praised Singh on X (formerly Twitter). She commended his positive attitude in handling the auction controversy.

Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank ! He is not like a lot of… pic.twitter.com/OAPfLFKwxq — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 5, 2024

"Today seems like the perfect day to finally talk about things that were said in the past about us at the auction. A lot of people in similar situations would have lost confidence, buckled under pressure or become de-motivated ……. but not Shashank !" Preity Zinta wrote in a post on her social media accounts.

"He is not like a lot of people. He is truly special. Not just because of his skill as a player but because of his positive attitude & incredible spirit. He took all the comments, jokes and brick bats so sportingly & never became a victim.

"He backed himself and showed us what he is made of, and for that I applaud him He has my admiration & my respect. I hope he can be an example to all of you when life takes a different turn & does not play according to script, for it's not what people think of you that matters, but what You think of Yourself ! So never stop believing in yourself like Shashank & I'm sure you will be Man of the match in the game of life #Respect #Manofthematch #TrueGrit #TataIPL #GTvsPBKS #Saddapunjab #PunjabKings #PBKS #ting," she wrote.