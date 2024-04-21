PBKS Vs GT: Gujarat Keep Playoff Hopes Alive, As Punjab Slump To Yet Another Defeat

Shubman Gill and Co. beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets for their fourth win of the season. Chasing 143 for victory, Titans cross the finish line with 5 balls to spare. Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten at the end on 35.

Punjab Kings got off to a good start after winning the toss and choosing to bat first with captain Sam Curran and Prabhsimran Singh putting up an opening stand of 52 runs.

However, the wheels came off after that as the Gujarat Titans' spinners strangled their batters for runs. The Afghan pairing of Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan first derailed them after the powerplay after which Sai Kishore took over. The Indian spinner ended up with figures of 4/33 as Punjab Kings were all out for a score of 142 in 20 overs.