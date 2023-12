Mitchell Starc has been roped in by KKR for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore - the highest-ever price for an IPL player. Earlier, Pat Cummins had gone for Rs 20.50 crore to SRH. The duo now are the two highest paid players in the history of the league. Soon after, the auctioneer put the paddle down, social media was flooded with memes of Cummins and Starc as the franchise broke the bank for the 2023 World Cup winner.

Le Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins after turning the temperature high in IPL auctions!#IPL2024Auction#iplauction2024



pic.twitter.com/1uoUD1mQdr — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 19, 2023

Every new Pat Cummins bid be like pic.twitter.com/yEYFdTkOLD — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) December 19, 2023

Me watching Pat Cummins being sold at 20.50 Cr. #IPL2024Auction

pic.twitter.com/coyt4es74F — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) December 19, 2023

Pat cummins sold for 20.5 Cr to SRH😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bubUSLOHOi — Pulkit🇮🇳 (@pulkit5Dx) December 19, 2023