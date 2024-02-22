IND vs ENG: England Makes Big Changes in Bowling Lineup for Ranchi Test After Massive Defeat in Rajkot

In a bid to bounce back in the ongoing 5-match series against India, England, led by Ben Stokes, has unveiled its playing XI for the fourth Test set to kick off in Ranchi on Friday. Currently trailing 1-2, the visitors have opted for strategic changes from their previous encounter in Rajkot.

England's Playing XI for Ranchi Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

Notably, Ollie Robinson and Shoaib Bashir have earned spots in the lineup, replacing Mark Wood and Rehan Ahmed, respectively. Stokes, in a pre-match press conference, expressed confidence in Robinson, describing him as a 'skilled' bowler capable of success anywhere in the world.

"He’s got unbelievable skills to be a successful bowler anywhere in the world. What we’ve seen in England is he’s very skillful, but we’ve seen more than that in Pakistan. It’s similar but different here, but the skill he possesses, he can find any movement, and his release point is always going to be dangerous," Stokes praised Robinson.

Robinson, who last played for England in the third Ashes game at Headingley last year, has overcome setbacks, including a back spasm that sidelined him for the rest of the series. Stokes commended Robinson's dedication and hard work, acknowledging the challenges of being on the sidelines.

"He has worked incredibly hard while he has been out here. It is tough for someone like Ollie, who’s played such a big part in the game over the last two years, where he has not taken part in a game and the stuff he has done away from the game itself has been very good," Stokes stated.

