Hemant Soren To Return as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Key Meeting Of INDIA Bloc Underway In Ranchi

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) supremo Hemant Soren is all set to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once again. The development comes amid meeting of INDIA bloc legislators in Ranchi today convened by the former CM. There were speculations that a change of guard is a possibility in Jharkhand after several programmes of sitting CM Champai Soren were cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday. This also included cancelling the distribution of appointment letters to 1,500 selected teachers.

The Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court granted him bail in a money-laundering case. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31."A change of guard in the state is possible. This meeting is crucial. All the legislators of the ruling alliance will assemble here," a party source was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Jharkhand High Court, while granting bail to Hemant Soren, said there were reasons to believe that he was ‘not guilty’ of money laundering charged filed against him over a plot of land in Ranchi. After his release, Hemant told party workers that he has been informed that Jharkhand assembly elections may be announced early and that he was prepared.



