Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

Dr Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi took oath as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Friday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Justice Sarangi at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Dr Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi takes oath as the Chief Justice Of Jharkhand High Court pic.twitter.com/EratvPISb9 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato, along with several judges and senior government officials. Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel read out the warrant of appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

The position of Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court had been vacant since the retirement of Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra on December 28, 2023. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice notified Justice Sarangi's appointment on July 3.