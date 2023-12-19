IPL Auction 2024: Complete List of sold and unsold players so far

Mitchell Starc became the costliest player in the history of IPL, going past his captain Pat Cummins who was brought by Sunrisers for 20 crores. At the halfway stage let us have a look at the complete list of sold and unsold players so far.

Rovman Powell (West Indies) sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.40 crore.

Rilee Rossouw ₹2 crore (South Africa) unsold.

Harry Brook (England) sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore.

Travis Head (Australia), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹6.80 crore.

Karun Nair (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Steve Smith (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Manish Pandey (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.5 crore.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.8 crore.

Shardul Thakur (India), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Pat Cummins (Australia), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.5 crore

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5 crore.

Harshal Patel (India), sold to Punjab Kings for ₹11.75 crore.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹14 crore.

Chris Woakes (England),sold to Punjab Kings for ₹4.2 crore.

Philip Salt (England), ₹1.5 crore, unsold

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa), sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹50 lakhs.

KS Bharat (India), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹50 lakhs.

Josh Inglis (Australia), ₹2 crore, unsold

Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Base price of ₹2 crore, unsold

Chetan Sakariya (India), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹50 lakhs.

Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for ₹11.5 crore.

Umesh Yadav (India) sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹5.8 crore.

Shivam Mavi (India), sold to Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.4 crore.

Mitchell Starc (Australia), sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for ₹24.75 crore.

Josh Hazlewood (Australia), ₹2 crore unsold.

Jaydev Unadkat (India), sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.6 crore.

Dilshan Madushanka (Sri Lanka), sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹4.6 crore.

Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Adil Rashid (England), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Ish Sodhi (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹75 lakh, unsold.

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.