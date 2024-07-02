Oversleeping Costs Taskin Ahmed Spot in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2024 Match Against India

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed missed the T20 World Cup 2024 match against India due to oversleeping, according to a report. Team management was unable to reach Taskin as he slept in his room, causing him to miss the team bus before the match. A team official remained at the hotel due to the communication gap, and Taskin arrived late at the venue.

Taskin apologized to his teammates for the incident, but the coach opted not to include him in the playing XI against India. Bangladesh, surprisingly, chose Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman as their sole fast bowlers for the match.

"He (Taskin) joined the team later after missing the team bus," confirmed an official to Cricbuzz. The decision to exclude Taskin from the match lineup was attributed to the coach's discretion. According to media reports, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha refrained from commenting on the issue.

Bangladesh ended the Super 8 stage without a win, suffering defeats to Australia, India, and Afghanistan. India secured a 50-run victory over Bangladesh in the match, led by standout performances from Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, propelling them forward in the T20 World Cup 2024.