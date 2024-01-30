Shamar Joseph Joins Pakistan Super League following Gabba Heroics

Days after playing a leading role in West Indies' landmark Test win over Australia, their latest pace sensation, Shamar Joseph, has landed a deal with Peshawar Zalmi. The franchise has roped the Caribbean seamer as a replacement for England's Gus Atkinson for a partial season ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The English pacer would miss all the matches of the tournament except for the playoff games.

Shamar signed for the Zalmi's via the replacement draft. The 2024 season of the PSL will start on February 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium and will conclude on March 18. The final game of the tournament will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Last year, Lahore Qalandars were the champions of the tournament. On the second Test match between West Indies and Australia, Joseph was named the 'Player of the Match' following his seven-wicket spell in the second inning. The young pacer dismissed Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.