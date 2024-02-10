IPL 2024: Shamar Joseph Bags Maiden Contract with Lucknow Super Giants; Replaces Mark Wood

Shamar Joseph, the West Indies pace sensation, has secured his first contract in the Indian Premier League. The young fast bowler, who performed exceptionally well on West Indies' Test tour of Australia, is poised to take the place of Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants. IPL organization has confirmed about this development on their official account on saturday. As per the reports Shamar Joseph was bought for INR 3 crore.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have named Shamar Joseph as a replacement for pacer Mark Wood for the upcoming edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Joseph will join LSG for INR 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies’ Test win at the Gabba, where he picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL" Said the IPL website.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Lucknow Super Giants name Shamar Joseph as replacement for Mark Wood. #TATAIPL



Details 🔽https://t.co/RDdWYxk2Vp — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 10, 2024

It is unclear whether England's Mark Wood has withdrawn from the tournament or has sustained an injury. Wood participated in the first Test match of the India series in Hyderabad and was rested for the second game in Vizag.

Having only completed his second stint in the IPL last season, Wood made an impression by taking 11 wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals. In Test matches, Wood has secured 104 wickets in 32 games, with an average of 30.04 and an economy of 3.25. In ODIs, he has played 66 matches for England, claiming 77 wickets at an economy of 5.52. Additionally, he has taken 45 wickets in 28 T20Is and was part of the England team that emerged victorious in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Who is Shamar Joseph?



The dynamic West Indies bowler made a lasting impression during the recent 2-Test series against Australia. Hailing from the remote village of Baracara in Guyana, Shamar Joseph's upbringing was marked by humble beginnings and a lack of modern amenities until 2018. Despite the challenges, he found joy and solace in cricket, often engaging in tape-ball matches in his village. Even with limited access to TV, his passion for the sport remained unwavering, fueled by his admiration for legendary West Indies fast bowlers such as Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh.

Prior to his cricket career, Joseph worked as a bodyguard to support his large family, including a young child. However, his love for cricket eventually led him to leave his job and fully dedicate himself to the sport. This leap of faith paid dividends when he began playing first-class cricket for the Guyana Harpy Eagles in February 2023. Despite appearing in only three games that season, he managed to claim nine wickets, showcasing enough potential to earn a spot in the West Indies A squad for their South Africa tour.

During the December auction, the Lucknow Super Giants acquired six players, having previously secured Devdutt Padikkal from the Rajasthan Royals.