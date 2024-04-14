IPL 2024, Kolkata vs Lucknow : Shreyas Iyer Opts to Bowl First, Shamar Joseph Makes Debut For Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have opted to field first in their first day game of the season. The match will be KKR’s first of five at home on the trot and the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side will be fully aware this can prove decisive to clinch the play-off spot for the first time since 2021. With three wins out of four games, KKR are placed at No. 2 in the points table.

Meanwhile, LSG with three wins and two losses in five matches are in fourth position. LSG are without Mayank Yadav, who bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL 2024.Mohsin Khan has returned for LSG's away game against KKR.KKR pacer Mitchell Starc has dismissed LSG's Nicholas Pooran twice. Spinner Ravi Bishnoi has bagged nine wickets against KKR.KKR are yet to win a single game against LSG. Meanwhile, Shamrar Jospeh will the Gabba hero will be making his IPL debut. - After losing the toss, LSG skipper Rahul admitted that he would have also opted to bowl first. “I would have bowled first, but this does look like a good pitch. It was important to recover on a short turnover, it's just about making sure that everyone is rested and recovered well. Few changes - Padikkal and Naveen-ul-Haq miss out, Shamar Joseph and Deepak Hooda are back. Mohsin Khan is back as well,” Rahul said.