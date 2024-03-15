‘Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand’: LSG's Playful Dig at Australia as Shamar Joseph Joins Squad Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 22, with teams intensifying their preparations for the prestigious tournament. Among the franchises generating significant buzz is the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who have made notable additions to their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

One of the key acquisitions for Lucknow is the promising West Indies pacer, Shamar Joseph. The 24-year-old gained prominence with his outstanding performance in the recent Test series against Australia, particularly his impressive spell at the Gabba. Joseph's signing came as a replacement for England's Mark Wood, who opted out of the IPL due to workload concerns.

In a video shared on LSG's official social media platforms, Joseph was seen sharing a unique Wi-Fi password that read, "Toota hai Gabba ka Ghamand, (The Gabba's pride has been shattered)," taking a playful dig at the Australian cricket team.

One day in India, and Shamar... 😂 pic.twitter.com/UwalRssOsn — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 15, 2024

The reference in the Wi-Fi password stems from the historic victory of both India and the West Indies against Australia at the Gabba in recent times. India's memorable triumph came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where they secured their first Test win at the Gabba since 1988. This victory was highlighted by Rishabh Pant's heroic innings that propelled India to chase down 328 runs on the final day.

Reflecting on LSG's previous season in IPL 2023, the team exhibited commendable performance despite facing injury setbacks. They successfully secured a spot in the playoffs, finishing third in the standings with 17 points from 14 matches. However, their journey ended in the eliminator match against Mumbai Indians.

With IPL 2024 on the horizon, Lucknow aims to surpass their previous achievements and make a mark in the tournament. They will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Here is the Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 Schedule: