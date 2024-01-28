Injured Shamar Joseph heroics helps Windies clinch historic victory against Australia at Gabba

Shamar Joseph heroics helped West Indies clinch an epic victory at the iconic Gabba in Brisbane. Joseph's incredible first session spell helped West Indies win their first ever Test match win in Gabba in 36 years. Shamar bowled a sensational spell of 7/68 on Day 4 of the Test match, a day after he had hobbled off in tears after Mitchell Starc struck him on the toe with a searing yorker.

Chasing a target of 216, Australia were bundled out for 207 and West Indies won the second Test by 8 runs in Brisbane on January 28.The pink ball Test had some scintillating moments throughout the four days.West Indies were all out for 311 in the first inning and Australia declared at 289 for 9. Australia dismissed West Indies for 193 in the second innings setting themselves a target of 216.In two Tests he has played, Shamar Joseph took 13 wickets.Steve Smith fought a lone battle with a magnificent unbeaten 91.