PSL 2024: Sarfaraz Ahmed Collapses on Ground After Mohammad Wasim Jr's Celebration Throw Hits Him on the Head – Watch

Quetta Gladiators' wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmed, collapsed on the ground during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Multan Sultans after being struck on the head by a celebration throw from his teammate, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The shocking accident occurred after Wasim Jr caught an attempted six by Multan's Reeza Hendricks and threw the ball into the air, accidentally hitting the former Pakistan captain on the head. The impact of the landing was severe, causing Sarfaraz to collapse on the field. He later left the field for immediate medical attention.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media platforms. In the 47-second viral clip, Wasim took the catch at the boundary and in celebration, threw the ball in the air, inadvertently hitting wicketkeeper Sarfaraz, who was only wearing a cap. The former Pakistan skipper immediately grabbed his head in pain and fell to the ground as physios attended to him.

According to the reports, Sarfaraz was swiftly taken off the field and rushed to the hospital for a comprehensive CT scan. He did not return to bat in the second innings, with substitute Sajjad Ali replacing him on the field. Unfortunately, Quetta could not chase down Multan’s total of 180, resulting in their first loss of the season.