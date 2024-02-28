Mohd Amir Accuses Multan Deputy Commissioner Of Mistreating His Family

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir lashed out at the Deputy Commissioner of Multan for allegedly mistreating his family members during a Pakistan Super League cricket match. Amir's family had come to watch him play for the Quetta Gladiators against Multan Sultans when they were "ejected" from their seats by security officials.The 31-year-old took to his X account to bring the issue to everyone's notice and also urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to take action against the Multan Deputy Commissioner.

"Shocked by the unacceptable behavior of the Deputy Commissioner of Multan, who reportedly mistreated my family, arrogantly claiming ownership of the ground & unjustly ejecting them during a match. "This abuse of power is intolerable! Urging authorities for immediate action @MaryamNSharif pls I hope u will take action," Amir tweeted.

According to Pakistani media reports, the families of former cricketers Moin khan and Umar Amin were also harassed by the DC inside the stadium. In the game, Amir picked up a couple of wickets and scored 12 runs in Quetta's 13-run defeat against the hosts. Multan posted 180 for 4 on the board thanks to Reeza Hendricks's 72 and then defended the total with Mohammad Ali and David Willey taking 3 wickets each.

