Pakistan Announces Squad for Champions Trophy 2025, Fakhar Zaman Returns

Pakistan has announced its 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, set to be played on home soil. The Men in Green are both the hosts and defending champions of the ICC event.

ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣ winners announce squad for the 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ event 🏆✨



How will you show your support for the Pakistan team❓#ChampionsTrophy | #WeHaveWeWillpic.twitter.com/zDYPFuqzBU — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 31, 2025

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha serving as vice-captain. Opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Veteran batter Fakhar Zaman has made a comeback following an injury layoff. The selectors have also recalled all-rounders Khushdil Shah and Faheem Ashraf. Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel has returned to the ODI squad for the marquee tournament.

The squad features only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed. The pace attack includes Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has until February 11 to make changes to the preliminary squad. The same players will also compete in the upcoming tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand, starting February 8.

Pakistan's 15-member squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.