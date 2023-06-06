BCB refuses NOC to Taskin Ahmed for Yorkshire stint

Bangladesh Cricket Board has denied NOC to pace bowler Taskin Ahmed for participating in the ongoing County Championship season for Yorkshire County Cricket Club as they are not ready to take risk with him ahead of the World According to a Cricbuzz report, YCCC head coach Ottis Gibson, who had also worked as bowling coach of Bangladesh team earlier, approached the pace bowler to play for them.

Taskin asked his former pace bowling coach to talk with BCB in this regard but the discussions didn't work out positively.Yes, Yorkshire wanted him to play for them but we have rejected them as we don't want him to take huge load of playing red-ball cricket in county ahead of the World Cup," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operation chairman, told Cricbuzz on Tuesday."He ( Taskin) just recovered from injury and he is also in our Test squad and we have some plans with him as far as how we want him( fitness-wise) ahead of the World Cup," he said.

Habibul Bashar, member of BCB selection panel added that he feels sorry for the pace bowler as he is yet to appear in a reputed global tournament despite being offered previously."I think it is disappointing for him as the teams of IPL (Lucknow Super Giants) and PSL (Multan Sultans) also wanted him previously but he failed to make himself available. But you have to understand that he is our trump card and we cannot take chances at this point of time ahead of the World Cup," said Habibul."I personally want him to play a global tournament (franchise-based T20 competition) and certainly playing county is a matter of big pride but at the same time we have to think many things before releasing someone for overseas competition, more so if he is someone who is coming out of injury," he said adding that they will wait till the last minute to make a call on Taskin for the lone Test against Afghanistan, scheduled at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium from June 14.