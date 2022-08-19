Shimron Hetmyer appointed captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer has been appointed as the skipper of the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). He takes over the reins from West Indian white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran, who departed for the Trinbago Knight Riders following the CPL draft in July.

Hetmyer has been part of the Amazon Warriors setup since 2016 and was on the periphery before becoming a regular starter for the Guyana-based franchise in 2018. He has featured for the side in 47 matches, racking up 1149 runs at a healthy strike rate of 131.76. His exploits with the bat include a majestic ton and eight half centuries.

Meanwhile, Hetmyer was due to be part of the Windies team for the ongoing series against the Blackcaps but withdrew his name from the squad, sighting personal reasons. But the Guyanese expressed his delight at being appointed the captain of the team and stated that he cannot wait for the new CPL season to commence, stating, “I’m excited to lead this group of men. I can’t wait for the CPL to begin.”