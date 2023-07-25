Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas recalled for India ODIs, West Indies announce full strength squad

West Indies have recalled hard-hitting batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas to their squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series against India. The 15-man squad sees the inclusion of fast bowler Jayden Seales and leg spinner Yannick Cariah following their rehabilitation from surgeries while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has also returned post his injury.Injured all-rounder Keemo Paul missed out while former captains Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were unavailable for selection.

Hetmyer and Thomas have been out of West Indies' ODI setup for a while, both having last featured in the format almost two years ago. "We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up," lead selector Desmond Haynes said."Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron's style of batting will offer a lot especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential 'finisher'."

West Indies will hope to rebuild their 50-over game following the crushing disappointment of missing the World Cup qualification to the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The series, which begins on July 27, will see the first two games played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados before the teams move to Trinidad for the final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on August 1.