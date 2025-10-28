Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: He Will Be Under Supervision for the Next Few Days, Says Suryakumar Yadav

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav gave a positive update on Shreyas Iyer's injury on the eve of the first T20 match against Australia. However, Iyer is not part of the T20I squad; still, the white ball captain is taking updates about him with the doctor in Sydney.

Suryakumar Yadav said that the team spoke to him on the first day when he got injured. "I called him first. Then I got to know that he didn't have a phone. Then I called my physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable," Yadav stated, reported the news agency IANS.

Yadav stated that on the first day of injury, one cannot be sure of anything. However, he said the team and the management is in touch with Iyer for two days now. "He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable. And the doctor is also there with him. But he will be under supervision for the next few days," he added.

According to reports, 30-year-old Iyer is now stable and out of the ICU. Suryakumar Yadav was praising Iyer for his high spirits while speaking about his talent and joked that rare injuries happened to rare people like Iyer.

"It is unfortunate what happened and these cases are very rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By god's grace, everything is fine. Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (We will take with him to India after the series)," Surya added in the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra.