Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record During ENG vs IND 4th Test at Old Trafford (Watch Video)

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Shubman Gill on Saturday broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in a Test series by an India captain against England. The 24-year-old batter reached the milestone during India’s second innings on Day 4 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Kohli had scored 655 runs in the 2016 home series against England in five Tests. Gill, who had managed only 12 runs in the first innings, needed 37 runs in the second innings to surpass Kohli’s tally. He achieved it by hitting a boundary off Jofra Archer in the 17th over of the second session.

Gill is also closing in on the overall record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series against England. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the top spot with 712 runs from five matches in the 2024 home series.

Gill is also within reach of another historic record. If he scores at least 114 more runs in the second innings, he will break Sunil Gavaskar’s record for most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series. Gavaskar scored 732 runs in six Tests against the West Indies in 1978–79.

The all-time record for most runs in a single Test series for India belongs to Gavaskar as well. He scored 774 runs in four matches against the West Indies during the 1971 series in the Caribbean.