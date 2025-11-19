Shubman Gill Spotted Wearing Neck Brace at Kolkata Airport As He Heads to Guwahati Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd Test (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match: India captain Shubman Gill was seen wearing a neck brace at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday as he left for Guwahati ahead of the second Test against South Africa. Gill injured his neck on Day 2 of the first Test at Eden Gardens after scoring a boundary off Simon Harmer. He held the back of his neck soon after the shot and struggled to move his head. He faced only three more balls before retiring hurt and was taken to a hospital. Gill’s neck injury left India one batter short in both innings of the first Test at Eden Gardens.

Captain Shubman Gill spotted at Kolkata Airport, on his way to Guwahati for the India vs South Africa 2nd Test 🛫🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xGr1tdny6g — sonu (@Cricket_live247) November 19, 2025

The BCCI issued an update and said Gill was kept under observation and discharged the next day. The board added that he is responding well to treatment and will travel with the team. His participation in the second Test will depend on further assessment by the medical staff.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," BCCI said in its statement.

India may again be without their regular captain if Gill does not recover in time. Rishabh Pant, who led the side in Kolkata, is expected to captain again if needed. Pant kept well in the first Test and helped limit South Africa’s lead but could not produce a match-saving effort with the bat.

India may also need to add a middle-order batter if Gill is ruled out as they aim to avoid a second home series defeat this year.