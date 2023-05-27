Shubman Gill Unfollows Sara Ali Khan Ahead Of IPL 2023 Final

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill is enjoying a lean run in the ongoing edition of the IPL. However, what has got the fans buzzing is news off the field with Gill unfollowing Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on social media. It was rumoured that Shubman Gill had been dating Sara Ali Khan after the couple were clicked having a romantic dinner in Dubai earlier this year and have been seen travelling together on plane as well.

Both Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have also continually responded with cryptic answers in various interviews, hinting at their relationship status. However, now it seems like Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan have called it quits.According to report, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill have unfollowed each other on social media. As per reports, fans first noticed this change and have since been speculating about what went wrong between Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill. Shubman Gill was earlier romantically linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. Multiple reports suggested that Shubman Gill left her for Sara Ali Khan, while some still believe that he is good friends with both Sara Tendulkar and Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Shubman has topped the run scoring chart among batsman in the ongoing IPL. The youngster is currently the Orange Cap holder going ahead of Faf Du Plessis.