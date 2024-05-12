Gurucharan Singh Missing Case Update: Delhi Police Team Questions TMKOC Actors on Set Regarding Actor's Disappearance

More than two weeks since Gurucharan Singh, the actor famous for his role in Sab TV popular 'Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', went missing. He was last spotted leaving Delhi after visiting his father, and his whereabouts have remained unknown since then. The Delhi police are actively investigating the situation following a missing person report filed by his father. As per the reports the investigation has brought down Delhi Police to the sets of his show TMKOC.

According to News 18 quote, this week Delhi police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police. Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago

Delhi Police officers visited the sets of the popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) as part of their investigation into the disappearance of actor Gurucharan Singh. Singh's absence raised suspicion and alarm among the show's cast and crew, with many actors reportedly in touch with him. To find clues about the actor’s whereabouts, police visited the show sets. According to reports, Gurucharan Singh operated more than 10 bank accounts.

Gurcharan became famous for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite the popularity of his character, he departed from the show in 2013 only to make a comeback the following year. He ultimately bid farewell to the show in 2020, with Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role.