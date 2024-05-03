Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Gurucharan Singh 'Planned' His Own Disappearance, Says Report

Gurucharan Singh who is famous for his character Roshan Singh Sodhi from show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has likely to be planned his own disappearance and has moved out of Delhi. He has been missing from last week and his father filed missing case. The TMKOC actor was last seen in Palma area of Delhi and has moved out of the city.

As per the News 18 quote, "He left his phone in the Palam area. We are trying to find but it only makes it more difficult for us to trace Gurucharan Singh, because this means that the phone is not with the actor. In the CCTV footage we recovered that he was seen moving from one e-rickshaw to another. Looks like, he had planned everything and has moved out of Delhi.”

After meeting his parents in Delhi, he was going to return to Mumbai by flight. But they neither caught the flight nor went back home to Delhi. His father filed a missing complaint. It was also said that Gurucharan Singh was facing financial hardship. However, no official information has come out in this regard. Also, nothing is clear about their marriage. Gurucharan Singh's last location was Palam near Delhi house. He had withdrawn 7 thousand rupees from the ATM.

Gurcharan became famous for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Despite the popularity of his character, he departed from the show in 2013 only to make a comeback the following year. He ultimately bid farewell to the show in 2020, with Balwinder Singh Suri taking over his role.