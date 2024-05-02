Selena Gomez shares how much mental health "means" to her

Washington [US], May 2 : American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez opened up on mental health and how it is important to bring awareness about it, reported People.

She hosted a special event where she discussed the issues related to mental health.

She posted several pictures from the event on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6cgg2Pt1-0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the first photo, Gomez stood before a wall that was decorated with facts about the organization, including a post noting that 7 million dollars was raised for the company in 2023 alone.

"Mental health means so much to me and I'm honored we get to share this mission with the world together. Thank you to everyone who joined us and continues to use their voice for good! ," her caption reads.

Other images showed Gomez speaking with U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Vivek Murthy, who also shared a social media recap of the event.

According to Murthy, the two "discussed the power of social connection and how communities, like the one Selena has created with Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund, are paving the way for self-acceptance, support, and healing."

Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, also showed his support for Gomez in her comment section. The couple confirmed their relationship in December 2023.

"I'm so proud of u bb," the producer and songwriter, 36, wrote before adding a second message. "u inspire me."

In October 2023, the 'Love On' singer hosted an event to raise money for youth mental health organizations.

During the event, she gave a speech before attendees and revealed that getting involved "stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life."

"I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. And in 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder. And to be honest, everything quickly changed," Gomez said.

"I actually got the knowledge and the answers that I had been desperate for for so long. And understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it and I'm less afraid than I used to be."

Her 2022 documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me also takes a deep dive into her mental health triumphs and setbacks, reported People.

