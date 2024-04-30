Selena Gomez receives sweet romantic note from boyfriend Benny Blanco, shares pic

Washington [US], April 30 : American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez shared a picture of a romantic tissue paper note she received from her boyfriend Benny Blanco, reported People.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she posted a picture of the note and tagged the music producer. "I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!," read the note.

The Instagram update came from Gomez after the couple attended one of cookbook author Jake Cohen's Passover seders earlier this month.

In Cohen's post, the couple can be seen smiling as they sat by a dinner table alongside friends including comedian Eric Andre.

The table spread included matzo ball soup and a reading from a Haggadah, which takes place during the Jewish holiday.

"Having selena gomez at your seder..," one fan commented, while another added, "Selena is for sure the best afikoman finder."

Blanco, who is also Jewish talked about cooking and getting takeout with his girlfriend earlier this month.

"It's so funny. Sometimes when you're cooking all day, you're doing all this stuff, you're just like, 'Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?' " he said of meals with Gomez.

"You're writing all day. You're doing this all day. In your free time, you're just like, 'Oh my God, I'm not doing this s-,'" he added.

"She definitely loves it," he continued while speaking about his debut cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends (out April 30). "Selena, my friends, my family, they all knew that I cooked so much and it was a long time coming."

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023, before making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmys in January, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor