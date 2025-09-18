SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Afghanistan Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against Sri Lanka; Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Toss Update: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The Group B clash will start at 8 p.m. IST. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said batting first is important on the wicket. "We would like to bat first. Runs on the board is important on this wicket. It is a must-win game, we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface, we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi, 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes," he said during the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team has two in-form openers which gives them an advantage. "I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle order batting, we have two in-form openers and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle order batting, we want to execute than talking. We have one change - Wellalage for Theekshana," he said.

Sri Lanka will aim to secure a Super Four spot with a win over Afghanistan. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, must win convincingly to keep their chances alive for the next round.

Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 Playing XIs

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨#AfghanAtalan are going with two changes, with AM Ghazanfar and @GbNaib making way for @Mujeeb_R88 and Darwish Rasooli. 👍



Here's our Playing XI for the game tonight. 👇



Go well, Atalano! 👍#AsiaCup2025 | #AFGvSL | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeampic.twitter.com/F20RKBanrV — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) September 18, 2025

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan won the toss & chose to bat 🪙

One change for Sri Lanka - Wellalage comes in for Theekshana.#SriLankaCricket#AsiaCup2025#SLvAFGpic.twitter.com/XBdWBNv13t — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) September 18, 2025

The live telecast is available on the Sony Sports Network channels. Fans can also stream the match online on the Sony Liv app or website with a subscription.