SL vs AFG LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 in India

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the 11th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, September 18, 2025. Sri Lanka will aim to secure a Super Four spot with a win over Afghanistan. Afghanistan, led by Rashid Khan, must win convincingly to keep their chances alive for the next round. The live telecast of the match will be available on the Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5. Fans can also stream the match online through the Sony Liv app or website. A subscription is required to access the streaming.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan said batting first is important on the wicket. "We would like to bat first. Runs on the board is important on this wicket. It is a must-win game, we have to keep it simple and do the basics right. It is a new surface, we have played a lot in Abu Dhabi, 165+ is a good score. We have a couple of changes," he said during the toss.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said his team has two in-form openers which gives them an advantage. "I would have done the same thing. We have spoken about our middle order batting, we have two in-form openers and that is an advantage for us. We have to improve our middle order batting, we want to execute than talking. We have one change - Wellalage for Theekshana," he said.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 Live Streaming Info

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match 11

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast on TV in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 Weather Report, Pitch Report 0f Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

There is no chance of rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 40°C and the minimum will be around 28°C.

The pitch is expected to be good for batting, but early innings may be tricky. Some deliveries are likely to keep low, giving pace bowlers a chance to exploit the conditions. Swing bowlers can also benefit from the open ground and breeze.

Spinners are expected to play a key role in the middle overs. Both teams have quality spin options. Afghanistan could field four spinners, while Sri Lanka might use Kamindu Mendis, captain Charith Asalanka, and possibly Dunith Welalage to strengthen their spin attack. A total of 170-180 runs is likely to be challenging when batting first.

Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 11 Playing XIs

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara