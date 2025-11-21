Smriti Mandhana's Haldi Ceremony Video and Photos Goes Viral, Cricketer Dances With Her Teammates

Smriti Mandhana is Indian cricket star player is all set to marry music composer Palash on November 23. On Thursday, Smriti shared a video, where she flaunted her engagement ring. She dance on Samjoh Hoi hi Gaya from Munabhai. After that her proposal video also went viral and now her haladi ceremony photos and videos have surfaced on social media. Video also features, her cricket team dressed in stunning shades of yellow, the celebration turned into a vibrant mini-reunion for India’s cricketing champions.

Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues joined Mandhana in dancing, matching her energy and celebratory mood. The team shared laughter and showed their strong bond as they danced to upbeat wedding songs, making the event fun and unforgettable. Fans were especially happy to see Shreyanka Patil, who doesn't appear in public often, and Shivali Shinde, Mandhana’s teammate from the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, which made the moment even more meaningful.

The Haldi Ceremony of Smriti Mandhana. ♥️😍 pic.twitter.com/tis3yw8tx8 — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) November 21, 2025

Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchal Propsal

Palash proposed to Mandhana in a romantic, movie-like setting. He blindfolded her and led her to the middle of DY Patil Stadium, where India won the Women’s World Cup. There, he knelt and proposed. She tearfully accepted. The couple will marry on November 23rd, uniting the realms of cricket and music in a joyous event.

Fans eagerly anticipate the wedding celebrations, especially after such a memorable proposal.