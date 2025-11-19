South Africa A Win by 73 Runs in 3rd Unofficial ODI to Avoid Series Sweep Against India A

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa A defeated India A by 73 runs in the third match of the three-game unofficial ODI series at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The victory prevented a series sweep and gave South Africa A their first win in the series.

Batting first, South Africa A scored 325 for six. Lhuan-dre Pretorius led with 123 runs off 98 balls while Rivaldo Moonsamy added 107. Delano Potgieter remained unbeaten on 30 off 15 balls and Dian Forrester scored 20 off 14. Captain Marques Ackerman contributed 16 and Rubin Hermann made 11.

For India A, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana took two wickets each.

India A struggled in response and were bowled out for 252 in 49.1 overs. Ayush Badoni made 66 off 66 balls and Ishan Kishan scored 53 off 67. Ruturaj Gaikwad added 25, Manav Suthar 23 and Prasidh Krishna 23. Riyan Parag made 17, Abhishek Sharma 11 and Tilak Varma 11. Khaleel Ahmed remained unbeaten on one.

For South Africa A, Nqabayomzi Peter took four wickets, Tshepo Moreki claimed three, Bjorn Fortuin took two and Delano Potgieter took one.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

South Africa A: 325/6 (Lhuan-dre Pretorius 123, Rivaldo Moonsamy 107 - Khaleel Ahmed 2/82, Prasidh Krishna 2/52, Harshit Rana 2/47)

India A: 252 all out (Ayush Badoni 66, Ishan Kishan 53 - Nqabayomzi Peter 4/48, Tshepo Moreki 3/58, Bjorn Fortuin 2/48, Delano Potgieter 1/23)

Result: South Africa A won by 73 runs