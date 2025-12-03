South Africa Beat India by 4 Wickets in 2nd ODI, Level Series 1-1

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa beat India by four wickets in a high-scoring second ODI on Wednesday to level the series 1-1. India batted first and reached 358 for five. Virat Kohli hit 102 off 93 balls for his 53rd ODI hundred. Ruturaj Gaikwad made 105 off 83 balls for his maiden ODI century. KL Rahul stayed unbeaten on 66. Marco Jansen took two wickets for South Africa.

South Africa win the 2nd ODI by 4 wickets.



We go to Vizag with the series levelled at 1-1.



South Africa chased the target with confidence and finished at 362 for six in 49.2 overs. Aiden Markram led the reply with 110. Matthew Breetzke added 68. Dewald Brevis scored 54. Arshdeep Singh took two wickets for India. Prasidh Krishna also claimed two. The series decider will be played on Saturday.

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

India 358/5 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 102. Ruturaj Gaikwad 105. KL Rahul 66 not out. Marco Jansen 2/63)

South Africa 362/6 in 49.2 overs (Aiden Markram 110. Matthew Breetzke 68. Dewald Brevis 54. Arshdeep Singh 2/36)