South Africa captain Elgar issues warning to players who chose IPL over Tests

South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar believes his team has improved beyond most expectations after it completed a comfortable 2-0 home series win over Bangladesh that was played without six of its first team regulars. However, the Proteas skipper issued warning to players who skipped country duties for IPL. “I don’t know if those guys are going to be selected again; that’s out of my hands,” Dean Elgar, South Africa’s captain, has sounded a warning to the players who chose IPL over the Test series against Bangladesh.

Several South African players like Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram who chose IPL over the Test series, and clearly the South African management isn’t happy.The coach Mark Boucher too agreed with his captain. “They did go to the IPL and vacate their spots.”South Africa lost the ODI series to Bangladesh and won the Test and ODI series against India prior to that.“If you’re playing good cricket and the results are going your way, it’s always going to ease the burden of captaincy. The last year has been extremely testing off the field, but I have an amazing core of players around me who understand me as a character and respect me as a player and a person. They understand the kind of cricket I want to play. Most of the senior guys have bought into it. We’re in a very special place, which makes me feel a lot happier about what I’m doing,” Elgar said.South Africa next tours England from July to September and will also visit Australia over the New Year.

