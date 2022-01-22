South Africa fined for slow over-rate in second ODI against India

South Africa have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second ODI in Paarl on Friday.

Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Temba Bavuma's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Adrien Holdstock, third umpire Bong Jele and fourth umpire Allauhudien Palekar levelled the charge.

South Africa defeated India by seven wickets in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor