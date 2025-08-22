South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke Creates ODI History with Brilliant 88 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke continued his impressive start to international cricket with a brilliant 88 against Australia in the second One-Day International at Mackay on Friday, August 22, 2025. His innings of 88 runs off 78 balls included eight fours and two sixes. He was eventually caught by Alex Carey at deep square leg off a delivery from Nathan Ellis. With this score, Breetzke equaled the ODI record for most consecutive fifties immediately after making a debut.

He joins former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu in this record. He achieved this during the 1987 World Cup. Sidhu scored 73 against Australia, 75 against New Zealand, 51 against Australia and 55 against Zimbabwe. Notably, Sidhu did not bat in his third ODI match.

Breetzke made a sensational ODI debut with 150 against New Zealand in the Pakistan Tri-Series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. He became the only player to score 150 on ODI debut. His score surpassed West Indies great Desmond Haynes, who made 148 on debut against Australia in 1978. The next highest score on debut is 127. In his first four ODI matches, Breetzke has scored 150, 83, 57, and 88 runs. His total runs in four ODIs now stand at 378 at an average of 96.67.

If Breetzke had scored 12 more runs in today's match, he would have become the joint-fastest South African to make two ODI centuries in four innings.