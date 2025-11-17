Sri Lanka A Cruise to 7-Wicket Win Over Hong Kong in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 (VIDEO)

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Sri Lanka A registered a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong in their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025/26 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 17, 2025.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka A chose to bowl first. Traveen Mathew led the attack, taking three wickets for 21 runs. Hong Kong struggled against disciplined bowling. Only Shiv Mathur scored 26 off 23 balls and Yasim Murtaza made 20 off 24. Ehsan Khan added 17 not out from eight balls to lift the total. Hong Kong finished at 117 for nine in 20 overs. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth impressed with two wickets for 11 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 118, Sri Lanka A lost Vishen Halambage early. Nishan Madushka held the innings together with 35 off 28 balls. Nuwanidu Fernando played a match-winning knock of 47 not out from 27 deliveries with four fours and three sixes. He added an unbeaten 33-run partnership with Sahan Arachchige, who scored 14 not out. Sri Lanka A reached the target in 13.5 overs.