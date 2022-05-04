Sri Lanka announce full strength 18-member squad for Bangladesh Tests

Sri Lanka’s cricket team will travel to Bangladesh for two Test matches. The Test series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship from 2021 to 2023.The National Team will depart for Bangladesh on the 08th May 2022. Oshada Fernando has made a comeback, with Pathum Nissanka yet to recover from the back injury that kept him out of the second Test against India recently. Oshada, who was not named in the squad for the India series, returns after registering impressive scores in domestic cricket recently.

The board has also named Kamil Mishara, the uncapped 21-year-old top order batter who recently made his T20I debut, in the squad alongside Dilshan Madushanka, the left-arm seamer who's also 21 years of age and uncapped and has been on Sri Lanka's Test radar for a few tours now.

Lahiru Thirimanne, Charith Asalanka have not been selected alongside Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera - the two pacers set to be at the helm of fast bowling affairs for their team at the T20 World Cup later this year. Jeffrey Vandersay, who was named for the India tour, has been dropped. Kasun Rajitha, who last played a Test in South Africa in 2020, has been added to the squad. The trio of Ramesh Mendis (injury), Suminda Lakshan and Asitha Fernando, who missed the India tour, find their way back in the squad. Kamindu Mendis has been named in place of Roshen Silva, who was "included in the original squad but indicated his inability to tour" according to a release from Sri Lanka Cricket.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(Captain), Kamil Mishara, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Suminda Lakshan, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lasith Embuldeniya

