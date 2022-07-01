Angelo Matthews tests positive for COVID-19 in Galle Test

In a big blow to Sri Lanka, ace all-rounder Angelo Matthews has tested positive for COVID-19 in the ongoing test in Galle against Australia. Matthews who scored 39 in the first innings felt unwell and was soon isolated from the squad. Later during the rapid antigen test his result returned positive.

Oshada Fernando has been named his replacement for rest of the game. The Lankans performed miserably in the first innings as they were bundled out for 212. In reply Aussies made a strong start before losing 3 quick wickets. Currently the Pat Cummins led squad is leading by 101 runs with two wickets remaining in their kitty.