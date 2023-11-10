Allan Donald quits as Bangladesh bowling coach

Bangladesh's pace bowling coach Allan Donald is set to step down from his coaching position at the end of the World Cup. Accordingly, the encounter against Australia will be his last with the team with Bangladesh not making it to the semifinals of the tournament. Donald has informed of his decision to not continue with the team to the people in charge of the office. "Yes, he( Donald) informed us that he will not carry on with us after this World Cup during the team meeting," a BCB official confirmed the development while speaking to Cricbuzz. Notably, his contract was ending with the World Cup as well having already extended once after the T20 World Cup last year. Also, Donald was not happy with Shakib Al Hasan for not withdrawing his timed out appeal against Angelo Mathews during the game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka earlier this week.

Interestingly, the former South Africa legend also gave an interview to one of the media outlets expressing displeasure on the incident happened stating that he felt of walking into the ground at one stage stating that Bangladesh team doesn't stand for what the skipper was doing in the middle. Moreover, BCB was expectedly not pleased with the interview and had decided to seek an explanation from Donald for his comments made against Shakib and regarding the incident. When Donald was asked about it, he said, "That's all ok with me if they (BCB) seek an explanation. As far as I am concerned the explanation was in the news today." Meanwhile, Bangladesh are still in the hunt to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 even as they face the in-form Australia side on Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With Sri Lanka losing their final league stage encounter, the Tigers will only have to make sure that they do not go down to Australia by a big margin.

