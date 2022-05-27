Nothing is better than getting Test hundreds: SL's Angelo Mathews

Following a ten-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Second Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium at Dhaka on Friday, Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews said that nothing is better than getting Test hundreds and winning matches.

Sri Lanka chased down the target of 28-runs set by Bangladesh easily and won the second test easily to win the two-match series 1-0. Angelo Matthews was crowned the 'Man of the Series' for his superb batting performances throughout the series, which saw him scoring 199, 0, 145* across both the tests.

"Nothing is better than getting Test hundreds and winning matches. They made me work extremely hard for my runs though. It's difficult to compare, but two good wickets. Chattogram was flatter, here in Mirpur, there was some life for the bowlers early on, was up and down at times, credit must go to our bowlers. Feeling confident, when you get a start, you have to make it count and that is what I did," said Matthews in the post-match presentation.

The first test between both sides was drawn. Coming to the second match, Bangladesh put up 365/10 on the board, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim (175*) and Litton Das (141). In their first innings, Sri Lanka gained the upper hand over their opponent, ending with 506/10 with contributions from Mathews (145*), Dinesh Chandimal (124), Dimuth Karunaratne (80) and Oshada Fernando (57).

With a 141-run lead in their pocket, the Lankan Lions cleared the entire Bangladesh batting line up for just 169, with Asitha Fernando's superb 6/51 doing the most damage to the opposition. Set a 28-run target, it was a cakewalk for the Lankans as they chased it down without losing a wicket.

( With inputs from ANI )

