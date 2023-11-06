Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews gets out in bizarre fashion, even before facing a ball

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews became the first player to get timed out in international cricket during the Cricket World Cup 2023 game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Angelo Mathews leisurely walked out to the middle which took time, he had some issue with the helmet. He didn't reach the crease and called for another helmet. -

Bangladesh appealed for a time-out and the umpires followed the rules. Mathews, a veteran batter, arrived in the center after Shakib dismissed Sadeera Samarawickrama in the 25th over. As per the rules, a batter should be out in the middle within three minutes of the dismissal. As per the commentators, this is the first time in International Men’s Cricket that a player has been timed out.