Sri Lanka Announces ODI and T20I Squads for Pakistan Tour 2025; Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team: Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday named the men’s squads for their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The tour includes a three-match ODI series and a T20I tri-series featuring Zimbabwe. Charith Asalanka will lead Sri Lanka in both formats. The ODI squad saw some changes after Dilshan Madushanka was ruled out with a knee injury. He has been replaced by Eshan Malinga. Matheesha Pathirana will miss the tour due to an upper respiratory tract infection. Asitha Fernando has been called in as his replacement.

Sri Lanka last faced Pakistan during the Asia Cup Super Fours, where Pakistan defeated them to reach the final. Pakistan enter the series after drawing a two-Test series 1-1 and winning a T20I series 2-1 at home against South Africa. Their ongoing ODI series with South Africa is currently level at 1-1.

ODI squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga.

T20I squad: Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.